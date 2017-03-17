Parents bring redistricting concerns to Henrico school board

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County School Board got an earful from parents Thursday night over plans to redistrict the county’s middle schools.

The first phase of the two-year process would go into effect for the 2017-2018 school year, impacting up to 50 current fifth graders who would have to attend a new middle school instead of Hungary Creek.

Some parents expressed their dissatisfaction with the redistricting options being presented amid concerns over the proposed changes and what they could mean for their children.

“I haven’t felt like we’ve been invited to be a part, really, of the decision-making that affects our kids,” Becky Hearst said during the public hearing.

HCPS is taking on a two-year redistricting process to relieve the overcrowding at Hungary Creek Middle School. There are two ways the shake-up could go: Option A would send students from Glen Allen and Echo Lake elementary schools to Holman Middle School instead of Hungary Creek.

“Option A presents to me an opportunity for my rising fifth grader to go to a school that’s not overcrowded,” Al Lester said. “That’s very appealing to me.”

Option B was tossed, but Option C would send all rising 6th graders from Springfield Park plus some from Longan Elementary to Holman Middle.

“I’ve seen a lot of support for Option C but I just don’t know if Option C alleviates the issue we have at Hungary Creek,” Lester added. “And overcrowding there really concerns me.”

While some parents said they could see advantages of one option or another, others said they would like the school board to slow it down and see if other options are possible.

“Our kids have to live with these consequences,” Hearst said. “We have to live with these consequences.”

No current middle or high school students will be moved to a new school zone in the redistricting process. Phase two would be more extensive, taking effect for the school year beginning in 2018.

On March 23 the school board will make a decision on which rising 6th graders will have to change schools.

