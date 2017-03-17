Non-profit reacts to Richmond schools’ budget controversy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Schools budget controversy put into question the necessity for some local nonprofits that support the school system.

Building a Better RPS uses funds to do capital improvement projects at local schools.

When organizers first heard the news about the surplus, they were concerned, but they quickly began to understand how it happened.

They also said that money doesn’t change their mission or change the ever present needs the school system has.

“We see ourselves as being a part of RPS’s future, engaging volunteers and raising money for whatever RPS needs,” Alyse Auernheimer said.

Building a Better RPS founders said this surplus revelation actually shows how necessary the non-profit really is.

“I think it brings light to the budgetary problems that we have,” founder Scott Garnett said. “I think you are going to see more and more of the neighborhood associations and the businesses want to get involved and want to help out even more.”

Their volunteers mostly do capital improvement projects, like the painting they were doing Thursday afternoon at the Richmond Educational Academy for Learning.

“We’ve touched 33 schools doing exteriors, doing ceiling tiles, replacing light bulbs, cleaning bathrooms,” Garnett said. “The stuff where facilities just … didn’t have the manpower for it or maybe they didn’t have the funds to do the mulching so we kind of stepped in.”

Building a Better RPS said it’s never been about money or the budget.

“It was more we saw there was a need and there was a void and we wanted to engage the community,” Garnett said.

“One of our goals was to get people from all over the metropolitan area volunteering,” Auernheimer said. “Not just in the neighborhood school where they are used to volunteering but volunteering in everybody’s schools.”

Building a Better RPS is completely independent and separate from the school system.

All their money is raised through donations and fundraisers and stays controlled by the non-profit.

