Local students win 2nd place in ‘Great Reading Games’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The New Community School in Richmond won 2nd place in the “Great Reading Games,” a national competition from nonprofit Learning Ally.

The New Community School empowers students with dyslexia and related learning differences.

138 TNCS students competed against 17,317 students in more than 1,200 schools across the country to achieve this recognition. 6th-grade student Jack Feldpausch placed 8th in the nation in the individual competition portion. The school held a celebration for the students on Friday.

“It has really shown them that although they’re dyslexic and reading is hard for them they can enjoy the written word and beautiful literature that is out there today,” said Head of School Nancy Foy.

“We were expecting it to be challenging but not so hard that we didn’t know what we were doing,” said Jack Feldpausch.

