Local business fundraising in honor of baby Finn

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At 2-years-old, Finn Blumenthal has already gone through more than many do in a lifetime.

Born with a congenital heart defect, he spent eight months in the hospital and survived ten surgeries. He’s also been an inspiration to many by raising awareness through sharing his story.

“We’ve been following their story with Finn for quite a while,” said Josh Curtis who runs several Liberty Tax branches in the area.

Curtis and his wife have been friends with the Blumenthals for years. The Curtis’ decided to give back in Finn’s name.

“Every paid tax return in the month of March we’re donating $50 to the American Heart Association in honor of Finn,” Curtis said.

“It’s an honor for us, it’s very exciting,” Kelly Blumenthal, Finn’s mother said.

Blumenthal says the money will go a long way.

“The funds alone, to be able to help families who are going through the types of challenges that we are, and being able to bring better technology and better medicines is just going to be life changing,” Blumenthal said.

“It makes it very real, it makes it very visceral when it’s someone that’s close to you and you can see the impact of those dollars,” Curtis said.

But perhaps even more valuable, she says is the awareness the fundraiser will raise.

“Everything stems from awareness, awareness leads to funding, funding leads to research and research is what leads hope for kids like Finn and families like ours,” Blumenthal said.

“We just want to use what we can to give back and help people raise awareness,” Curtis said.

Blumenthal says Finn has already had a bigger impact on people’s lives than they ever expected.

“The more people that reach out, the more it just shows that we’re helping to reach out and his purpose is a lot bigger than we ever thought,” Blumenthal said.

