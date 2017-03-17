Henrico Federal Credit Union to swap $20 bills for $50 bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In celebration of Henrico Federal Credit Union’s 50th anniversary, the bank is swapping some $20 bills for $50 bills on March 23rd.

“This event is a creative way for us to give back to the community and say thank you for the support provided to us the past 50 years. We are excited to continue celebrating our 50th anniversary with the Thankful Thursday ATM Swap event,” said Jason Ritter, VP of Retail.

Participating ATM’s include:

Dixon Powers Branch: 8611 Dixon Powers Dr., Henrico, VA 23228

Laburnum Branch: 1201 N. Laburnum Ave., Henrico, VA 23223

West Broad Branch: 9401 W. Broad St., Henrico, VA 23294

Bellwood Branch: 7101 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Chesterfield, VA 23237

You do not have to be a member of Henrico FCU to participate in the event.

