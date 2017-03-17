Golden Corral employee badly burned in Chesterfield County after aerosol can ruptures

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An employee at a Golden Corral in Chesterfield County was badly burned Friday night when an aerosol can overheated and ruptured at the business.

Chesterfield Fire officials responded to the scene at the Golden Corral on South Providence Road off of Midlothian Turnpike after getting a call around 8:45 p.m.

Officials said there was no active fire as a result of the incident.

The employee was transported to VCU Medical Center where they are now receiving treatment for their burns.

