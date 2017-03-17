Girls for a Change hosts annual ‘Date with Dad’ dances

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The bond between fathers and daughters is the focus of a few special events happening this weekend in Richmond.

The Group Girls for a Change is hosting its annual “Date with Dad” dances.

One of the events is being held Saturday at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens.

The other event will allow girls to reconnect with their fathers serving time at the Richmond City Justice Center.

Girls for a Change CEO Angela Patton spoke with 8News about the event.

“The girls get to dress up, meet their fathers on the red carpet and he is not in his jumpsuit,” Patton said. “He is in a three-piece suit that is picked out for him. Something for him to continue to have when he is no longer incarcerated.”

Girls for a change founded “Date with Dad” weekend ten years ago as a way to strengthen families through the father-daughter relationship.

