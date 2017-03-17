Extra staff placed at Petersburg High School after fights break out

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — Petersburg Public School district administrators have placed extra support staff at the Petersburg High School after several fights broke out there Thursday.

A number of students are now facing disciplinary action as staff work to curtail more fights.

Petersburg Police and school resource officers say five officers responded to a call about a big brawl at the high school Thursday around 11 a.m.

Officers said they stopped the incidents quickly with the help of administrators.

The students are now facing disciplinary action.

According to a 2014-15 School Climate Report, 1100 fights were reported in region schools including Petersburg Schools during that time period.

However, school resource officers say fights have decreased in Petersburg Public Schools. Despite the decreasing number of fights, officers said it’s not uncommon to see a rise in fights this time of year.

“Spring fever is in the air. The kids are a little jumpy and social media plays a big part. I wish we could get social media out of the schools,” Officer Randy Batts said.

School resource officers said students use social media and cell phone activity to plot and plan fights. They said that this was the case in Thursday’s fights at the high school.

“Parents need to understand that their kids do not need to have their cell phones in the school. That is what is causing most of the distractions in the schools,” Batts said.

School officials told 8News that teaching and learning remain their priority and disorderly conducted will not be tolerated in the schools.

