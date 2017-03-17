Dinwiddie school bus driver convicted of reckless driving after overturning bus

Related Coverage Driver charged after school bus carrying 32 elementary students overturns in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of the Dinwiddie school bus that overturned in January was found guilty of reckless driving.

Linda Moss was convicted in Dinwiddie General District Court Thursday.

Moss was transporting 32 Sutherland Elementary School students back on January 12 when the bus overturned in the 25000 block of Ferndale Road near River Road.

Only one student suffered a minor injury, but all 32 students were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Moss was also transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to Edward Tucker, the Director of Transportation for Dinwiddie County Public Schools, Moss has been employed with the school system since 2011 and was placed on administrative leave following the crash.

8News learned she was also behind the wheel when 14 students were injured in a school bus crash in 2013. She was charged with reckless driving for the 2013 incident but was eventually found not guilty.

8News has reached out to Dinwiddie Schools about the status of her employment.

