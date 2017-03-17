Death investigation underway in Henrico County after body found in apartment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a Henrico County apartment Thursday night.

The apartment is located on the 2300 block of Hampstead Avenue.

Police said the body was decomposing, but could not say how long the body has been there.

Police also said they do not suspect foul play.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.