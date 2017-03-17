Chesterfield speed skaters make it to Special Olympics World Games

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Chesterfield speed skaters are set to compete in the Special Olympics World Winter Games.

Craig Licorish Jr. and Christina Dryer trained at the Richmond Ice Zone skating rink for the games.

They are now going for the gold as members of Team USA in Austria.

Craig’s mother, Lyndrea Munnerlyn, was unable to fund her trip to cheer on her son at the games. She set up a GoFundMe account to ask for support.

Lyndrea told 8News Friday she collected enough to purchase her ticket and will be leaving for Austria Saturday morning.

You can also watch the Special Olympics World Winter Games’ opening ceremony LIVE this Saturday, March 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. right here on TV-8.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.