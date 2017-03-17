Chesterfield County high schools raise money to ‘Strike Out Cancer’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four Chesterfield County high schools raised more than $10,000 at their annual ‘Strike Out Cancer’ bowling tournament.

More than 320 Chesterfield county high school students, staff and Chesterfield County School Board and Superintendent Dr. James Lane participated.

Forty bowling teams from Clover Hill, James River, Manchester and Midlothian high schools, as well as School Board members, competed to see who could strike down the most pins and raise the most money for the Hitting Cancer Below the Belt organization.

School Board member, Rob Thompson, said he along with his four colleagues on the board raised more than $800.

“This fun competition brought together our high school communities and the school division’s servant leaders for a great cause,” Thompson said. “It is important for our students to understand the impact that they have on their community. Through events like this, our students are truly making a difference in the lives of many.”

Hitting Cancer Below the Belt is a nonprofit organization that focuses on prevention of colorectal cancer.

The organization gives supportive care to patients and survivors, offers uninsured people early detection services for colorectal cancer, provides education for the community and raises funds locally for cancer prevention.

Director of Student Activities for Manchester High, Roger Cassem, said Strike out Cancer allowed rival schools to compete while also working together.

“This event is a great way to educate students about colon cancer with the hope that they will start the conversation with their parents and other loved ones,” Cassem said.

Midlothian High won the competition by raising the most money totaling in $3,500. Clover Hill High took the ‘We Bowled You Over’ trophy by striking down the most pins.

