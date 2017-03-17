Car crashes into Henrico beauty salon; No injuries

HENRICO (WRIC) — No injuries were reported after a car crashed into parked vehicles and a building in Henrico’s east end Friday afternoon.

Authorities said a car lost control in the 2200 block of E. Laburnum Avenue. It hit two parker cars and then crashed into a beauty salon, leaving a large hole in the side of the building.

Police said there were no injuries in the incident. It’s unclear if anyone was charged.

