Buy one pass and get free admission to Colonial Williamsburg for the entire season

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Williamsburg is offering Virginia residents the chance to pay for a day and get free admission for the rest of the year.

The event is going on from today through May 31.

All you have to do is buy a “Salute to Virginia” pass and participants will get unlimited admission throughout the entire season.

The pass is $41 for adults and $20.50 for kids.

Colonials Williamsburg will also have several new exhibits, including the home of Attorney George Wythe, the Public Armory, Raleigh Tavern and the Playbooth Theater.

There is a lot to do, and it’s educational.

