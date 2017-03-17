Authorities investigating after soldier found dead at Fort Lee

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fort Lee Criminal Investigation Division is working to find out what happened after a soldier at the base was found dead Friday afternoon.

Authorities from Fort Lee said that body was found Friday at 4:37 p.m. in the barracks.

The identity of the soldier has not yet been released, as authorities are waiting until they have contacted the deceased’s next-of-kin.

It is not clear at this time whether foul play is suspected.

No other details have been released at this time.

