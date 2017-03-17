Adopt a Furry Friend: Moana

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week Moana.

Moana is a beautiful 3-year-old black cat.

Richmond SPCA staff said that she’s friendly with everyone and was incredibly tolerant with groups of children who visited the center this week.

Today is the last day of their week long ‘St. Catty’s Day’ adoption promotion.

The promotion discounts all cat adoption fees by 25 percent.

Moana hopes to find her forever home soon.

