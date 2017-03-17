2 Richmond Cold Weather Shelters open with chilly temperatures remaining

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will be open Friday to Sunday and the Cold Weather Day Warming Shelter will be open from Sunday to Monday, as temperatures are expected to be at 40 degrees or below.

People needing overnight shelter should go to Commonwealth Catholic Charities located at 511 W. Grace Street during open hours for shelter and referral to the right shelter.

Shelter registration is from 7-9 p.m. Anyone who is not eligible for existing shelter space or if all beds have been filled, the charity will refer them to the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.

The Cold Weather Overflow Shelter is located inside the City’s Public Safety Building at 505 North 9th Street. The shelter’s hours are from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

People seeking access and shelter at the Overflow Shelter must have a referral. Food isn’t provided and there are no pets are not allowed.

The Cold Weather Day Warming Shelter will be open from Sunday, March 19, to Monday, March 20, from 6:30 a.m. until noon. The location is the same as the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.

The Department of Social Services can also help by providing emergency assistance with gas and electric disconnections for city residents who qualify. You can call the Fuel Line at 804-646-7046.

Elderly or residents with disabilities should contact Senior Connections for assistance at 804-343-3000 from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

