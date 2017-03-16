Virginia survives scare from UNC Wilmington

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fifth-seeded Virginia rallied from 15 points down to beat 13th-seeded UNC Wilmington 76-71.

London Perrantes scored 24 points and Marial Shayok added a career-high 23 off the bench.

Virginia advanced past the first round for the fourth consecutive year and won as a 5 seed for the first time in four tries. The Cavs can thank Perrantes and Shayok for making it happen.

