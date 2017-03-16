Virginia Beach animal group looking for home for dying dog

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Friends of Virginia Beach Animal Control took to Facebook to try and find a home for one of their dogs that is dying.

Warren has kidney failure. The animal group wrote on the post that they are not sure how much longer the dog has, but they hope to find a home for him so that he can experience the love of a family before he passes away.

The post described Warren as being good with older/considerate kids only. He is leash-trained, obedient, and intelligent.

If you are interested in adopting Warren, or have any questions, call Friends of Virginia Beach Animal Control at (757) 385-4444 ext. 2.

