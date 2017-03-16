VCU Police search for man accused of touching himself inappropriately in classroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police are searching for the suspect in an indecent exposure that allegedly occurred inside a campus classroom Wednesday afternoon.

VCU Police said the suspect walked into a classroom at Grace Harris Hall just before 4 p.m., sat in a chair and began to touch himself inappropriately. The suspect then fled the building a few minutes later heading westbound on W. Main Street.

VCU Police said they have identified the suspect and have obtained warrants for his arrest, but did not release his name. VCU Police also said they have attempted to locate the suspect on campus but have been unsuccessful in doing so.

VCU Police continue to attempt to locate the suspect.

