VCU fans arrive in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams are more than 2000 miles from Richmond, but many fans made the trip to Salt Lake City to support the team.

The Rams held an open practice at Vivnt SmartHome Arena Wednesday, and there was more than a little black and gold in the arena. Some came from Richmond earlier in the day, and some came from other parts of the country to converge on the site of VCU’s seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

VCU takes on St. Mary’s College (Moraga, Cal.) Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.