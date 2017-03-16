VCU and St. Mary’s will battle over game pace

SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. (WRIC) — The scene is set for VCU’s first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with St. Mary’s College (Moraga, California).
The Rams will try to play a fast game, running fast breaks, pressing, and trying to force turnovers.
The Gaels hope to slow it down and keep the game as a halfcourt grinder.
Whoever wins the battle of pace will likely win the game.
The game starts at 7:20 on TBS.
