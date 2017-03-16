Truck raffle in honor of Richmond boy battling cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We have an update on Caleb, a boy from Richmond who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 cancer.

You’ll remember Caleb’s dad Courtland Lambert has been a firefighter in Richmond for the past 15 years.

The RFD Foundation is raffling a truck in honor of Caleb.

To enter, raffle tickets will cost $100 each.

All of the proceeds will go to the Lambert’s for medical expenses for Caleb.

For more information or to buy a raffle ticket, check here.

