Support Kerri O’Brien’s LLS Woman of the Year campaign by attending RVA on Display

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man and Woman of the Year campaign is underway.

Cary Wells, the 2016 man of the year, stopped by 8News to us about the fundraiser.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Kerri O’Brien is running for Woman of the Year but she needs your support.

One of her big fundraisers is RVA on Display. It’s a men and women’s fashion show, and some of the 8News team will be modeling along with other RVA celebrities. There will be food by White House Catering, a jewelry pull, raffles, and much more.

RVA on Display is April 22 at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.

