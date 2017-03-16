Second time in 24 hours crews respond water main break in Henrico’s west end

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break is impacting Henrico County once again Thursday morning.

The break happened on Lauderdale and Cambridge Drives in the county’s west end.

This is the same spot as the water main break that occurred Wednesday.

Henrico Police said Lauderdale Drive will be shut down at Lochwood Drive and at Cambridge Drive and Gayton Road. Drivers should detour around this area by means of Gayton Road or by using Lochwood Drive.

An estimated time of when repairs will be completed has not yet been determined.

It is also still unclear if the break is disrupting service to any residents.

.@HenricoDPU return to Lauderdale and Cambridge Drives for a water main break. Waiting on an estimated timeline for repairs. pic.twitter.com/dzcvCszedY — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) March 16, 2017

