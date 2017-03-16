Public hearing Thursday to focus on first phase of proposed school redistricting in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County School Board will hold a public hearing Thursday evening at Glen Allen High School to get feedback of a proposed redistricting process for HCPS middle schools.

The hearing will only discuss the first phase of the redistricting process.

The first phase would take effect for the 2017-18 school year and would affect a small number of students entering Hungary Creek Middle School, HCPS says. A second proposed phase would be more comprehensive and would take effect for the 2018-19 school year.

This public hearing is intended to hear feedback only on proposed options for the smaller 2017-18 changes, but there will be ample opportunities later in the process to comment on options for the more comprehensive 2018-19 plan, including a May 11 public hearing.

A limited boundary shift would send a small number of current elementary school students to a new middle school in fall 2017. This is due in response to overcrowding at Hungry Creek.

Draft redistricting options for all phases are available on Henrico Schools’ website. No current middle or high school students will be moved to a new school zone in the redistricting process.

Community members are encouraged to sign up in advance to speak at the public hearing. To sign up, call the clerk of the School Board at 804-652-3808. A sign-up sheet will be available at the meeting, but there may be more speakers than allotted time. Each speaker will have three minutes to make comments.

Organized neighborhoods are asked to designate a spokesperson; that person would make remarks and then ask those in attendance who agree with the expressed views to stand as a show of their support.

The meeting is set to start at 6 a.m. at the Glen Allen High School located at 10700 Staples Mill Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.