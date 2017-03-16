Police cruiser involved in crash in Henrico’s west end

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A police car was involved in a crash in Henrico County Thursday morning.

Authorities say the sun blinded the police officer, who then ran into a truck. The truck then crashed into a car that was stopped at Patterson Avenue and Gaskins Road.

Two lanes on Patterson Road going westbound is currently blocked off.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Update: The battery in Police vehicle sparked when tow company tried to pull it onto the flatbed. Henrico fire called to the scene. pic.twitter.com/YWAW7JDTJN — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) March 16, 2017

I'm live in moments with more on the accident involving henrico county police officer on Gaskins Rd. & Patterson Ave. No injures reported. pic.twitter.com/Opt4H0X3L9 — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) March 16, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.