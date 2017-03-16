Police cruiser involved in crash in Henrico’s west end

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A police car was involved in a crash in Henrico County Thursday morning.
Authorities say the sun blinded the police officer, who then ran into a truck. The truck then crashed into a car that was stopped at Patterson Avenue and Gaskins Road.
Two lanes on Patterson Road going westbound is currently blocked off.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
