Parents of Richmond students learning the importance of reading

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Richmond are celebrating National Reading Month.

Parents of children at Martin Luther King, Jr. Preschool are learning how to become better engaged in their children’s education.

Expert Joshua Cramer from the National Center for families learning said that parent involvement is a huge factor in how successful students are.

“The importance of parents in the child’s lives can be understated. In many cases, it’s considered the number one indicator of academic success,” Cramer said. “So when we engage the parent and child together, we see lots of gains.”

The Virginia Literacy Foundation has worked with Richmond Public Schools on the “Two-Generation Approach” since 1991.

What they’ve said years ago still holds true. Reading is fundamental.

Taking the time to read with your child makes a huge difference.

