New law requires schools to teach teen drivers how to interact with police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new bill signed into law this month will add an important new unit to driver’s education in Virginia.

Signed into law by Governor McAuliffe just this month, it will require schools to teach teen drivers how to act and what to do when they are pulled over by police.

“They don’t really know what to do and so this is actually a nervous interaction,” Delegate Rob Bell, Republican State Representative for the 58th District said. “People are unhappy for being stopped, officers are concerned for their safety, and so this will go through things you’re supposed to do in a stop.”

The lessons focus on reducing confrontations with an officer and avoiding situations that can escalate.

