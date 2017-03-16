Missing Richmond man last seen on Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Richmond southside man that was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Police said Wesley A. Larkin, 33, was last seen between 4 and 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2016 in the 1200 block of Hull Street.

He is described by police as a black male with a medium complexion, 6’3” tall, with brown eyes and short black hair, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has a large mole on the left side of his neck and a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone who sees Wesley A. Larkin or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Burt at (804) 646-3913 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

