Girl Power Grants awards $10,000 to YoungLives Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The nonprofit Girl Power Grants is celebrating a new chapter in its two-year story.

Last night, members awarded their second annual grant to YoungLives Metro Richmond, a program helping pregnant teens.

Members of Girl Power Grants raised money over the past several months to collectively give to a charity impacting the lives of children in our community.

The girls, ages 12 to 17, voted and made the check presentation at a Big Give ceremony last night.

Morgan Rhudy, who founded Girl Power Grants more than two years ago, described the event as “magical” on the group’s facebook page following the Big Give.

