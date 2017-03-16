Game Day: VCU ready for clash of styles with St. Mary’s

SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. (WRIC) — Thursday at 7:20 PM ET, the VCU Rams will meet the St. Mary’s Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The pace of play in front of thousands at Vivint SmartHome Arena in Downtown Salt Lake City will likely determine the winner.

The Gaels play at an extremely slow pace. They are the second slowest team in all of NCAA Division I basketball. That means they would like to play a half court game that uses all of the shot clock. The offense keys on 6’11” center Jock Landale. Landale is skilled in the post and can kick the ball out to multiple deadly shooters.

VCU plays fast. The Rams often press and trap and try to get the opponent so sped up that he makes poor decisions. If the Rams can force St. Mary’s to turn the ball over, they can win the game.