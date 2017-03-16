Denver Riggleman calls it quits; ends campaign for Va. Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and businessman Denver Riggleman has dropped out of the race for governor of Virginia.

The conservative candidate and owner of Silverback Distillery in Afton, Virginia cited business considerations, resource shortages and family health issues as factors in his decision.

He made the announcement today on Facebook:

With Riggleman out of the race, that leaves just three other GOP candidates in the running: Political Consultants Ed Gillespie and Corey Stewart and Senator Frank Wagner.

U.S. Congressman Rob Wittman had previously dropped out.

On the Democratic side, Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and former US Representative Tom Perriello are both still in the race.

A primary election to determine the candidates for each party will be held June 13.

The general election will be held November 7, 2017.

