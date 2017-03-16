Crews respond to house fire in south Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Chesterfield County Thursday morning.

The fire is located on River Road near Exter Mill Road in South Chesterfield.

Fire crews were called to the house just after 7 a.m. It is still unclear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

