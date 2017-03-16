Chesterfield Schools lay out plans to eliminate mobile classrooms

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools has put out a plan to eventually get rid of almost 300 trailers currently being used in county schools.

“It’s really not conducive to learning. It doesn’t work for our kids so we need to get them into the classroom,” parent Sheila Coleman said.

Coleman supports the idea and said she had issues with her kids having to learn inside mobile classrooms because of overcrowded schools.

“My kids at Manchester Middle School, there were trailers, and the school was very overcrowded and I asked to have my kids removed from their trailers, but that wasn’t an option,” Coleman said.

The school’s plan has three phases. The first is continuing to get rid of mobile classrooms that can be currently eliminated. The second phase is rezoning after several elementary schools and middle schools are built or renovated. The final phase is determining the cost of removing the remaining mobile classrooms and making efforts to use trailers only on a temporary basis if necessary.

CCPS administrator Shawn Smith said that many schools face the same issues of overcrowding that Chesterfield is currently dealing with.

“We’d like to eventually have all of our students within one building. We know that’s not always the case, it’s not just for Chesterfield schools but in our region, and ultimately across the country as we see growing populations within our school division,” Smith said.

Smith says the plan to eliminate trailers will also have to make financial sense.

“We look to have a cost-efficient and effective manner in which to reduce them,” Smith said.

But parents say they’re happy a plan is actually in place.

“Of course we all want to get rid of the trailers. I don’t think there’s one parent out there who says yeah we want more mobile classrooms, so I commend Dr. Lane for putting forth a plan,” Coleman said.

You can find the report on trailers from CCPS here.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.