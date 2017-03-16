8News viewers help Make-A-Wish beat miles drive donation goal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – 8News viewers help Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia surpass the donation goal for Wishes in Flight Miles Drive.
8News was live all day Wednesday for Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia’s Wishes in Flight Miles Drive at Stony Point Fashion Park.
The goal of the telethon to help raise one million airline miles for the organization to use towards granting wishes for local children battling life-threatening illnesses.
This year, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia hopes to grant 188 wishes, but with nearly 80 percent of the wishes involving air travel, the need for airline miles is greater than ever.
On Wednesday, 8News viewers helped surpass the one million miles goal, donating 1.5 million miles. People can still donate online right now, CLICK HERE.
All this month, 8News has featured kids who were granted a wish. There were also family members of Make-A-Wish children as well as wish recipients who were working on the phone booth during the telethon on Wednesday.
This year, Make-A-Wish Greater VA needs 705 airline tickets. The average domestic ticket requires 50,000 miles and an international or Hawaii ticket requires 100,000 miles. Once donated, airline miles never expire.
Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has been granting wishes since August 1987, and has granted more than 4,600 wishes!
Wishes in Flight Miles Drive
Wishes in Flight Miles Drive x
Latest Galleries
-
Wishes in Flight Miles Drive
-
Rhode Island edges VCU 70-63 to claim A-10 title, NCAA berth
-
Chesterfield County students participate in STEAMania
-
11 displaced in house fire in Henrico County’s East End
-
PHOTOS: Celebrity Frowny Faces
-
I-295N tractor-trailer accident
-
RVA Clean Sweep Forest Hill ‘trash island’ cleanup
-
PHOTOS: Quadrahop release
-
PHOTOS: Quadrahop release
-
PHOTOS: Quadrahop release
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.