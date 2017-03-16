7 children transported to hospital after 2 Prince George school buses crash at Fort Lee

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Seven children were transported to area hospitals for further evaluation following an accident involving two Prince George County school buses.

The crash occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on Adams Ave. near Sisisky Blvd.

Fort Lee Fire and Emergency Services responded to the accident with mutual aid support from Colonial Heights, Hopewell, and Prince George County.

Fort Lee officials say four children were transported to John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell and three were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg.

A total of 81 elementary school students were reported to be on the buses at the time of the incident, according to the Fort Lee Provost Marshal, Maj. Joe Tull.

“First and foremost we’re very, very happy that this was not a more serious incident, said Maj. Gen. Darrell K. Williams, Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Lee commander. “We working very closely with Prince George County to support the families and the school system. Our emergency response professionals here at fort lee were immediately at the scene ensuring our children were safe and that the incident was handled properly and expeditiously.”

The accident has been cleared and the cause of the accident is under investigation

