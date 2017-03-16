2 suspects steal credit card from Richmond fitness studio, use it at pharmacy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who they say are suspected of stealing personal belongings from a fitness studio and using them to attempt to commit cred card fraud.

The incident happened back in January when authorities were called to the 3100 block of West Cary Street for a report of a theft from a building.

Employees told police that two males entered a fitness studio requesting to take photos of the facility. They entered an adjoining room where there were several cubbies with contents from a class that was in session at the time.

“After the class ended, the victim, a participant of the class, grabbed her purse from one of the cubbies and exited the facility,” Richmond Police’s press release said. “She later realized her wallet was missing and soon afterward, she received an alert stating that her cards had been used at a nearby CVS Pharmacy.”

Detectives obtained surveillance footage of two men using the stolen cards at a nearby CVS.

Police described the suspects as follows:

Suspect 1: A black male with a dark complexion, average build, short dark hair and a dark goatee. At the time he was wearing a dark jacket with a gray shirt, dark pants, dark shoes, and a gold chain

A black male with a dark complexion, average build, short dark hair and a dark goatee. At the time he was wearing a dark jacket with a gray shirt, dark pants, dark shoes, and a gold chain Suspect 2: A black male with a medium complexion, average build, dark hair and dark mustache. At the time he was wearing metallic glasses, a mid-tone (possibly olive) jacket, gray polo shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

