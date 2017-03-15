Wishes in Flight Miles Drive happening today!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is taking the lead with Make-a-Wish to make a difference for kids with life-threatening illnesses in Central Virginia.

The Wishes in Flight Miles Drive is happening today at the Stony Point Fashion Park from 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

You can donate your unused frequent flyer miles to help Make-a-Wish send area kids and their families on their dream trips.

Once donated to Make-A-Wish, these miles never expire. This year, we’re going to grant 188 wishes for local kids.

If you can’t make it to Stoney Point Fashion Park today, you can donate right now by clicking here or calling (804) 334-4302.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.