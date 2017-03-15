William & Mary introduces Samantha K. Huge as new Athletic Director

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Wednesday was historic for William & Mary, even for its deep, traditional background in our nation’s early years. The university formally introduced new Athletic Director Samantha K. Huge, marking a new era for Tribe Athletics.

She becomes the first woman to hold the position since the job was combined to cover both men’s and women’s sports in the 1980s.

“It’s humbling,” said Huge at her introductory press conference, “there’s a lot of honor that comes with it.”

She succeeds Director of Athletics Terry Driscoll, who is retiring this year after 21 years. Huge has 17 years of division one athletic administration experience, and comes to Williamsburg from Texas A&M University, where she was senior associate director of athletics for the Aggies.

“I do know that I represent a lot of women who have worked very hard in this profession to reach a goal like this,” says Huge, “and that weighs on me.”

Huge steps into a program steeped in winning tradition on the field, court and in the classroom with 132 Colonial Athletic Association championships across the Tribe’s 23 varsity teams, the most of any school in the conference, and 68 CAA student-athlete awards since they started sharing the honor in 2002-2003.

“William & Mary and I are making history together,” says Huge, “and it’s pretty cool.”