Waverly mayor indicted on 12 counts of felony election fraud

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Waverly Town Mayor Walter J. Mason was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on 12 counts of felony election fraud, a Sussex circuit court clerk confirmed to 8News.

The charges are related to “absentee ballots,” but no other details on the alleged wrong-doing was released.

Mason is due back in court on April 12 at the Sussex County Circuit Court.

The indictments came after a several-month-long investigation by a special prosecution from Botetourt County.

