Water main break closes roads, disrupts service to several homes in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews have closed portions of northbound Lauderdale Drive and westbound Cambridge Drive to repair a broken water main near the intersection.

Northbound Lauderdale is closed from Cambridge to Cranbury Court. Traffic is being detoured onto Cambridge, Gayton Road and Ridgefield Parkway before returning to Lauderdale.

Westbound Cambridge is also closed between Gayton and Lauderdale. Traffic is being rerouted by way of Gayton, John Rolfe Parkway and Lauderdale.

Water service is disrupted to about seven homes, Henrico County Department of Public Utilities said. Repairs are expected to be completed by 9 p.m.

