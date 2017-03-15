Police seize thousands of dollars worth of drugs from Hopewell home

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell police seized drugs worth thousands of dollars from a Hopewell residence Wednesday morning.

According to the Hopewell police chief, officers conducted a search of a rental house located on the 2300 block of Norfolk Street in the Westwood neighborhood after a citizen sent in a tip.

During the search, authorities confiscated three guns, heroin, cocaine, and crack. Police estimate the value of the drugs seized could be between $20,000 to $50,000.

It is still unknown if anyone is in custody.

