Senator Tim Kaine picks Hokies to win National Championship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Filling out a bracket sheet and then tearing it into pieces four hours into the NCAA Tournament’s first day is a time-honored tradition. It’s one Virginia Senator Tim Kaine takes part in every year along with millions of other Americans.

2017’s NCAA Tournament involves three Virginia Teams: Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Kaine filled out his bracket Tuesday, and he has the Hokies winning it all. Virginia Tech is the #9 seed in the East Region. If the Hokies won the National Championship, they would be the lowest seed ever to do so. Villanova won the title as a #8 seed in 1985. In order to make the Sweet 16, the Hokies will have to defeat #8 seed Wisconsin and likely #1 seed and defending National Champion Villanova.

Senator Kaine believes the Virginia Cavaliers will advance to the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden for the second time in four years. The Cavaliers made it to MSG in 2014 only to lose to Michigan State. Kaine noted that Virginia and Virginia Tech split during the regular season, and he gave the edge to the Hokies in a potential Sweet 16 match up. The Wahoos are the #5 seed in the East Region and open up NCAA Tournament play Thursday against #12 seed UNC-Wilmington.

Kaine picked the VCU Rams not only to beat their first round opponent St. Mary’s, but to advance all the way to the Elite 8. Kaine has the Rams upsetting Arizona in the Sweet 16 before bowing out to Gonzaga. VCU is the #10 seed in the West Region.

Kaine’s national championship game came down to Virginia Tech and Kansas. Kaine picked the Hokies over the Jayhawks, so it will be the Hokies cutting down the nets in Phoenix, according to Virginia Senator Tm Kaine.You can see the full bracket below.