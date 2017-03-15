RPS announces re-branding campaign

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden gave the State of the Schools address Tuesday night.

He praised progress and unveiled programs to improve student performance. His presentation illustrated progress in fiscal discipline, initiatives to improve math and reading skills, and conflict resolution programs to keep troubled kids in class.

Dr. Bedden announced a massive public relations campaign to re-brand the system.

“Refreshing our brand is also about cohesiveness and setting the tone for collaboration and collaborative work,” Dr. Bedden said. “We now have an identity that speaks to who we are and we can take ownership in that.”

The marketing plan, developed with VCU and Capitol One, delivers a new logo reading “resilience, pride and success,” and a new tagline for the system “#weareRPS.” Dr. Bedden said.

He also said that the re-branding opens public opinion to progress that’s often overlooked, like improving the number of accredited city schools from 11 to 17.

