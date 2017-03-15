Richmond school places second in a national reading contest

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The New Community School placed second overall in the national nonprofit Learning Ally’s Great Reading Games reading contest.

The New Community School empowers students with dyslexia or vision impairments to learn and challenge themselves.

The Great Reading Games event involves students across the nation who have a learning difference such as dyslexia, or blindness/visual impairments, which can slow their reading abilities.

Students competed against over 17,000 students with more than 1,000 schools in the competition from across the United States.

The school will be celebrating their achievement this Friday, March 17 at 2:15 p.m.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.