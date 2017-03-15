Richmond cold weather shelter open Wednesday, Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will be open Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16 as temperatures are expected to be 40 degrees and below.

People in need of overnight shelter can go to the Commonwealth Catholic Charities at 511 W. Grace Street during open hours for shelter and referral to the right shelter.

Shelter registration is from 7-9 p.m. Anyone who is not eligible for existing shelter space or if all the beds are filled, the charity will refer them to the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.

The Cold Weather Overflow Shelter is located inside the City’s Public Safety Building at 505 North 9th Street. It’s hours are from 7 p.m.- 6 a.m.

People seeking access and shelter to the Overflow Shelter must have a referral. Food isn’t provided and pets aren’t allowed.

The Department of Social Services can also help by providing emergency assistance with gas and electric disconnections for city residents who qualify. You can call the Fuel Line at 804-646-7046.

Elderly or residents with disabilities should contact Senior Connections for assistance at 804-343-3000 from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

