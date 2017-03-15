Registration for Henrico Citizens Academy opens March 20

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — Henrico residents can take a closer look at county operations and services with the 2017 Henrico Citizens Academy.

The program is designed to give participants a comprehensive look at Henrico operations and the range of programs and services the county offers. Classes are held at different county facilities each week and cover a range of presentations and discussions on topics from economic development, libraries, and schools.

The free 15-hour program will take place from 6 to 8:30 pm each Thursday from April 20 to May 25. You can register starting Monday, March 20 HERE or you can sign up at the Division of Recreation and Parks office located at 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.

