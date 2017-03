RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control will have $17 adoption fees for St. Patrick’s Day.

The shelter is open 1-7 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

Stop by on St. Patrick’s Day and adopt a new furry friend.

Visit their website to look at all of the animals looking for a home.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.