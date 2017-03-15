Petersburg residents face 13 percent water bill hike

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg residents may soon see a hike in their water bills.

City Council approved the rate hike on April 21, 2015 but never implemented the increase.

City staff said council members are planning to move forward with the utility rate increase of 13.4 percent.

The money will fund a $51 million plan for utility system upkeep and upgrades.

Acting City Manager, Tom Tyrell, said the City of Petersburg have neglected the utility system for decades.

People who live in Petersburg said they the know the work needs to be done, but many can’t afford a utility rate increase.

Vicki Escue, Petersburg resident, said they should consider a smaller increase.

“The 13% is taking from the communities,” Escue said. “The people that work here and live here. They should consider a smaller increase.”

City Council will vote to implement the increase within the next two weeks.

